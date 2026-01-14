Masdar showcases Central Asia projects at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

ABU DHABI, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Maryam Al Mazrouei, Head of Development and Investment (CIS) at Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), said the company’s participation in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week coincides with Masdar marking its 20th anniversary, noting that the company has achieved an installed production capacity of nearly 65 gigawatts by the end of 2025. This represents more than two-thirds of the journey towards its target of reaching 100 gigawatts by 2030.

Al Mazrouei explained that Central Asia is among Masdar’s strategic regions of operation. The company began its investments in Uzbekistan with a 100-megawatt solar power project, with its current production portfolio in the country reaching around 2 gigawatts, equivalent to twenty times the capacity of its first project, supported by investments of approximately US$2 billion.

She added that Azerbaijan represents a key market for Masdar, where the company operates a 230-megawatt solar power project, alongside two additional solar projects under construction. Masdar is also developing the country’s first wind power project with a capacity of 240 megawatts, which is its first wind project in Azerbaijan.

Al Mazrouei noted that in Kazakhstan, Masdar is developing a wind power project that is the largest in the region, with a production capacity of up to 1 gigawatt, in addition to battery storage systems with a capacity of 600 megawatts.

She pointed to the signing yesterday of an agreement with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy to develop "Around the Clock" project that will provide clean energy around the clock with a capacity of 1 gigawatt.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Mazrouei said Masdar announced the "Around the Clock" project in Abu Dhabi last year, which is currently under implementation, adding that developing the same project in Uzbekistan will support the country’s goals in sustainable development and renewable energy.

She also announced the achievement of financial close for the Guzar Solar and Battery Energy Storage Project in Uzbekistan, reflecting the company’s continued progress in expanding its global clean energy portfolio.