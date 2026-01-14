UAE, Mozambique review expanding trade, investment ties

ABU DHABI, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Mozambique have reviewed avenues to deepen economic cooperation during a UAE–Mozambique Business Roundtable held today in Abu Dhabi on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, in the presence of Daniel Chapo, President of Mozambique.

The UAE delegation was led by Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, and included Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, and Mansour Mohammed Ali Al Juwaied, UAE Ambassador to Mozambique, alongside senior officials and business leaders.

Mozambique was represented by Basilio Muhate, Minister of Economy, João Matlombe, Minister of Transport and Communications, and representatives of key economic sectors.

Welcoming President Chapo and his delegation, Dr Al Zeyoudi said the roundtable provided an important opportunity to align mutual interests and explore further areas of economic collaboration, underscoring the UAE’s appreciation for Mozambique’s efforts to strengthen bilateral relations.

He noted that sustained growth in non-oil trade highlights the benefits of closer ties, with bilateral trade reaching approximately $1.7 billion in the first nine months of 2025, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 57.8 percent and exceeding by more than $300 million the total recorded for 2024.

Dr Al Zeyoudi said this momentum is mirrored in the expansion of mutual investment, with the UAE supporting Mozambique’s efforts to maximise the value of its natural gas sector, while also working to accelerate its energy transition through the development of solar power facilities.

He added that cooperation also extends to boosting agricultural production and expanding Maputo Port, enhancing Mozambique’s connectivity to global supply chains and supporting its exporters’ access to international markets.

Dr Al Zeyoudi emphasised that both countries recognise significant untapped potential for further cooperation, noting that Mozambique represents a high-potential, resource-rich economy aligned with the UAE’s investment priorities, while the UAE’s global connectivity provides Mozambique with a vital bridge to international markets.

The roundtable reviewed investment opportunities across a range of strategic sectors, including trade, finance, transport and ports, energy, artificial intelligence and agricultural production, reflecting the depth of the partnership and the shared commitment to sustainable economic growth.

Both sides praised the growing momentum in bilateral relations, highlighting the strength of economic ties and the expanding scope of mutual investment