Mansoor bin Mohammed attends World Safety Summit 2026 in Dubai

DUBAI, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council today attended the launch of the World Safety Summit 2026, organised by the General Command of Dubai Civil Defense, which brought together participants from 64 countries and 31 leading international fire and safety institutions.

During the event, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor reviewed the One Billion Readiness Initiative, launched from Dubai a year ago, which has reached 500 million people across 64 cities through 68 awareness campaigns delivered in more than 25 languages, contributing to fire prevention, faster emergency response and the protection of lives and property.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor also honoured the recipients of the Global Impact Award for Community Safety, namely the International Association of Fire and Rescue Services (CTIF), Fire Aid and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

He reaffirmed Dubai’s commitment to supporting initiatives that enhance global safety and strengthen community preparedness.

Commenting on the event, Lieutenant General Rashid Thani Al Matroushi said the World Safety Summit reflects Dubai Civil Defense’s commitment to leadership directives aimed at strengthening Dubai’s global standing through international partnerships and innovation. He described the One Billion Readiness Initiative as “a pioneering model for international preventive awareness that enhances global safety culture and community readiness.”

Participants commended Dubai’s effectiveness in delivering initiatives that promote public safety and set international benchmarks for best practice.