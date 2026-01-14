UAE President receives Turkish Foreign Minister

ABU DHABI, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed Turkish Foreign Minister His Excellency Hakan Fidan at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

At the start of the meeting, His Excellency Fidan conveyed the greetings of Turkish President His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his wishes for the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity. His Highness asked him to convey his own warm regards to His Excellency Erdoğan, along with his best wishes for further growth and development in Türkiye.

The two sides discussed relations between the UAE and Türkiye and the importance of strengthening cooperation across various fields. They highlighted their shared commitment to deepening ties within the framework of the strategic partnership and Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two countries.

They also discussed developments in the Middle East, with a focus on efforts to uphold the ceasefire in Gaza and address the deepening humanitarian crisis. Both sides underscored the urgent need to ensure the rapid and unhindered delivery of aid to civilians in need.

His Highness and the Turkish Foreign Minister reaffirmed the need to intensify diplomatic efforts to advance a just and lasting peace in the region based on the two-state solution, which they described as the only viable path to achieving lasting regional stability and meeting the aspirations of people across the region for security, development, and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and a number of senior officials.