Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends panel discussions at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

ABU DHABI, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended panel discussions held as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026, hosted by Masdar at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until 15 January, under the theme The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go.

Discussions focused on strengthening international cooperation, building strategic partnerships, and advancing innovative solutions to address global challenges across energy, water and sustainable investment. The sessions brought together heads of state and government, senior officials, policymakers, global business leaders, and leading international experts and specialists in climate action and sustainability.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled attended a series of high-level panel discussions exploring opportunities to enhance cross-border partnerships, underscoring the role of international cooperation in strengthening energy security, advancing sustainable infrastructure and developing regional economic corridors that promote inclusive and comprehensive development. The discussions featured the participation of Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal; Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia; Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania; Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia; and Milojko Spajić, Prime Minister of Montenegro.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled highlighted that sustainability has become a fundamental pillar of the UAE’s comprehensive development journey and a key enabler of achieving balance between economic growth and the preservation of natural resources for present and future generations.

Sheikh Khaled noted that, guided by the vision of its leadership, the UAE continues to invest in innovative solutions to establish an integrated development model that responds effectively to global transformations while building a competitive, knowledge-based and innovation-driven economy.

The panel discussions also addressed key priorities, including accelerating the transition to clean energy, enhancing the efficiency of water resource management, and expanding the role of innovation and advanced technologies in supporting economic and environmental sustainability. In addition, sessions highlighted the importance of coordinated efforts among governments, the private sector, and financial institutions to support the financing of sustainable projects.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week aims to strengthen cooperation and partnerships to build a more sustainable future by fostering constructive dialogue and knowledge exchange, advancing international efforts to accelerate climate action, and developing practical solutions to global sustainability challenges, while ensuring a balanced approach between environmental protection, economic resilience, and social development.