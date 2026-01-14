UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Spain

MADRID, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Saleh Ahmad Al Suwaidi presented his credentials as Ambassador of the UAE to the Kingdom of Spain to His Majesty Felipe VI, King of Spain, during an official ceremony in Madrid.

Al Suwaidi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to His Majesty Felipe VI, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Spain.

For his part, His Majesty Felipe VI conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with his wishes for further progress and development for the government and people of the UAE.

His Majesty Felipe VI wished H.E. Al Suwaidi success in his duties to further strengthen bilateral relations across various sectors between the two countries, reaffirming his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his mission. For his part, Al Suwaidi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Spain, highlighting his commitment to enhancing bilateral relations across various areas.

During the meeting, both sides discussed areas of cooperation between the UAE and Spain and ways to further develop them to achieve the interests and aspirations of both countries and peoples.