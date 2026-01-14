IHC, US Development Finance Corporation forge landmark collaboration to mobilise global capital across strategic sectors

ABU DHABI, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- IHC, a global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, today announced a strategic framework with the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to mobilize transformational, private-sector investment across priority sectors and high-growth markets of mutual strategic interest.

The agreement was signed in Abu Dhabi in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of IHC, with Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, and Ben Black, CEO of DFC.

The agreement will enable the co-identification, underwriting and execution of investments across critical minerals and mining, energy and infrastructure, logistics and maritime operations, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, ICT and data-center connectivity, food security and advanced agriculture, and other enabling infrastructure. The collaboration will focus on projects spanning emerging and frontier markets, including opportunities aligned with major global trade and connectivity corridors.

Under the framework, IHC and DFC will work closely together, supported by a senior-level joint committee, to accelerate transaction execution and deploy capital at scale. The framework is designed to align long-term commercial returns with shared strategic outcomes, while strengthening resilient supply chains and advancing high-standard investment flows between regions.

The collaboration reflects the deep and enduring economic relationship between the United Arab Emirates and the United States and combines IHC’s global investment reach and operational expertise with DFC’s expanded balance sheet and mandate as the US government’s international investment arm.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said: “This strategic framework with DFC represents a powerful alignment of capital, capability and conviction. By combining IHC’s global platform and sectoral leadership with DFC’s financial expertise, we are creating a scalable mechanism to deliver transformational investments across critical industries. Together, we aim to unlock long-term value, strengthen resilient supply chains, and drive sustainable economic growth across key markets that matter to both our nations.”

Ben Black, CEO of the US International Development Finance Corporation, added: “DFC’s work with IHC is a crucial step in executing President Trump’s foreign policy vision and deepens the US-UAE bilateral relationship. Together, IHC and DFC will focus on investments that strengthen and expand economic opportunity and advance shared US–UAE strategic goals – all while making a return for the US taxpayer. By leveraging IHC’s and DFC’s global reach and investment expertise, both nations will be positioned to deliver high‑return projects and promote world‑class investment standards.”

Through this framework, IHC and DFC will pursue opportunities that generate measurable economic impact, expand workforce capabilities, support innovation in advanced technologies, and reinforce long-term development and security objectives across partner economies.