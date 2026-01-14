ACRES 2026 opens next Wednesday with 120 exhibitors

SHARJAH, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition “ACRES” 2026, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD), will commence next Wednesday, 21 January, at Expo Centre Sharjah and will run until 24 January.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the exhibition is expected to facilitate property transactions worth AED 5 billion, driven by the exclusive showcase of newly-launched real estate projects, in addition to targeted incentives, special discounts, and flexible payment plans designed to meet diverse investment strategies.

Covering more than 10,000 square metres, this year’s edition will host over 120 exhibitors from major real estate development and investment companies, as well as leading developers from across the UAE. They will showcase more than 200 projects covering residential, commercial and industrial plots, retail units, and residential properties including apartments, townhouses, villas, and modern and sustainable communities, with a significant number of developments being introduced to the Sharjah market for the first time.

Introduction of Sharjah’s First Escrow Account System for Real Estate Projects

ACRES 2026 will announce the introduction of the first escrow account regulatory system for real estate projects. Under this system, property buyers deposit their payments into a bank-managed account, from which developers are permitted to withdraw funds progressively as construction milestones are met.

This mechanism ensures that the buyer's funds are protected and not diverted to other projects. It also safeguards the financial rights of investors and significantly boosts investor confidence in Sharjah’s real estate sector, thereby reinforcing the strength of the emirate’s legislative and regulatory framework and its alignment with international best practices.

This year’s edition features a comprehensive knowledge programme with panel discussions, workshops, and training sessions led by more than 30 industry experts in both Arabic and English.

The programme focuses on analysing real estate market trends and highlighting its latest developments and investment prospects. key topics include supply and demand indicators, market adjustments, evolving buyer behaviour, and tenant preferences, in addition to core real estate investment fundamentals. It will also highlight the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and blockchain and their practical applications within the sector.

The exhibition will launch the first edition of the “ACRES Podcast,” featuring more than 12 free Arabic and English episodes led by industry experts during the exhibition period.

more than 12 free episodes in Arabic and English, presented by leading real estate and investment experts throughout the event.

The Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition “ACRES” coincides with strong momentum in the emirate’s real estate market. During the first nine months of 2025, Sharjah recorded cash transactions worth AED 44.3 billion, marking a notable growth of more than 58.3 percent, one of the highest growth rates seen in recent years. Sales transactions also exceeded 24,000 deals, with growth of 42.6 percent, highlighting increased demand and a broader range of investment opportunities.

Sharjah attracted investors from 121 nationalities, underscoring the market’s growing global appeal, while foreign investment transactions amounted to around AED 23.2 billion, posting annual growth of 62.2%.

Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector Business Group at SCCI and Chairman of the Organising Committee of ACRES, underscored the exhibition’s strategic role as a platform connecting top property investors and developers.

He noted that this year’s edition has fully occupied its 10,000-square-meter space, hosting over 120 leading real estate companies from across the UAE. These indicators demonstrate strong investor confidence, particularly given the 2025 edition’s performance, which recorded total transactions exceeding AED 4.3 billion, marking a 207% increase over 2024.

Al Suwaidi affirmed that the Sharjah Executive Council's (SEC) decision to reduce sales and purchase fees on real estate transactions conducted during ACRES 2026 plays an important role is supporting the exhibition’s success. He noted that this move encourages property developers to introduce high-value projects and attracts a diverse pool of investors from different nationalities.

“ACRES serves as a comprehensive platform, combining project showcases, innovative knowledge programmes, and regulatory initiatives that enhance transparency, protect investor rights, and strengthen market confidence, reflecting Sharjah’s strategic approach to developing a sustainable and globally competitive real estate sector,” he added.

The Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition “ACRES” is the largest real estate platform, showcasing exclusive launches of high-value projects nationwide, in addition to the latest developments and prime investment opportunities.

The exhibition brings together leading real estate developers, brokerage firms, banks, financial institutions, project and property management companies, government entities, and specialised real estate technology and insurance providers, all offering exclusive promotions and discounts during the exhibition period.

Visitors have a unique opportunity to explore the latest real estate and investment projects and benefit from preferential discounts, flexible payment plans, and expert advisory and financing services.

Visitors gain direct access to diverse investment options, flexible payment solutions, and expert advisory and financing services, enabling informed decisions in a dynamic real estate market.

ACRES Real Estate Exhibition enjoys sponsorship from key governmental entities, including Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey (SDTPS), Sharjah Department of Housing, Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), and Sharjah City Municipality. Media sponsorship to the exhibition is provided by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.

Strategic partners include Alef Group, Platinum Sponsor Al Thuriah Group, Gold Sponsors Bee'ah Group and Al Rasikhoon Real Estate, and Silver Sponsor Reportage Properties.

The exhibition receives academic sponsorship from both the Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute and ThinkProp Institute, and support from the host Expo Centre Sharjah, with Site Global serving as the official sponsor of the exhibition's outdoor advertising campaigns.