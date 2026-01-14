Noura Al Kaabi meets Minister of Foreign Affairs of Commonwealth of Dominica

ABU DHABI, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State met with Dr. Vince Henderson, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business, Trade and Energy of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

During the meeting the two ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen relations between the two nations, with a focus on tangible progress in the fields of digitalisation, renewable energy, education, and vocational training.

The discussions also focused on the most pertinent geopolitical events affecting both the Middle East and the Caribbean regions.