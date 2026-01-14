Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish Foreign Minister discuss bilateral strategic relations

ABU DHABI, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today received Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation and joint action between the UAE and the Republic of Türkiye across various fields, within the framework of the strategic relations that unite the two countries, with the UAE top diplomat affirming the depth of the friendly relations between the two nations.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah noted that the UAE and the Republic of Türkiye share an advanced and productive strategic partnership in numerous sectors, stressing both countries’ keenness to continue joint efforts to strengthen this partnership and invest in the diverse opportunities it offers, in a manner that supports comprehensive development and sustainable economic prosperity.

The meeting also reviewed the situation in the Middle East, as well as overall regional and international developments, with both sides exchanging views on issues of common concern.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the importance of supporting all efforts aimed at achieving security and stability at the regional and international levels, and at establishing lasting peace in the Middle East.

The meeting was attended by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State.