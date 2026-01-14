MBRSC releases new MBZ-SAT images showcasing UAE landmarks

DUBAI, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) on Wednesday released a new set of high-resolution images captured by the “Mohamed Bin Zayed Sat” (MBZ-SAT), marking the anniversary of the satellite’s launch and highlighting its advanced capabilities and growing role in supporting the UAE’s space sector.

MBZ-SAT was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, United States, on 14 January 2025 at 11:09 p.m. UAE time. It is considered one of the most advanced satellites in the region in terms of imaging accuracy and sophisticated technical systems.

The newly released images showcase a range of prominent urban and architectural landmarks across the UAE, including Al Maktoum International Airport and Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, as well as the historic Qasr Al Hosn and Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi. The images reflect the satellite’s ability to deliver precise data that supports urban planning and sustainable development projects.

MBZ-SAT was developed entirely by Emirati engineers under the National Satellite Development Programme, underscoring the UAE’s rapid progress in space technologies and the development of specialised national capabilities.

The satellite has also contributed to strengthening cooperation with local Emirati companies, which manufactured approximately 90 percent of its mechanical structure and most of its electronic units. This collaboration supported knowledge transfer, localisation of advanced technologies and the national economy, while reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for space technology.

MBZ-SAT is operated and managed from the Mission Control Centre at MBRSC, where specialised teams oversee satellite operations and analyse the data transmitted to Earth to support a wide range of vital and development sectors across the country.