China’s VORTEXINFO showcases autonomous street-cleaning robot at ADSW

ABU DHABI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- China’s VORTEXINFO showcased an autonomous street-cleaning robot at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2026, highlighting its latest smart-city technologies.

The driverless machine uses artificial intelligence and advanced sensors to clean roads, offering a lower-emissions alternative for urban environments.

Sara Shen, Managing Director for Global Investment at VORTEXINFO, said the robot is classified as Level 4 autonomy and features self-navigation and remote operation via a smart platform. It is designed for city use and can carry up to 1.5 tonnes, she added.

Shen said the robot has been engineered to operate in Middle East conditions, including high temperatures, and meets strict safety and security standards. She described it as part of the company’s wider portfolio of smart robotics for municipal and environmental management.

VORTEXINFO aims to expand in the Middle East by exporting AI-enabled capabilities and building long-term local partnerships, with a focus on sustainability and energy efficiency in line with environmental, social and governance goals and the region’s shift toward digitalisation and clean energy, Shen said.