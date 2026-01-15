Sharjah Asset Management launches 2026–2028 strategy

SHARJAH, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Asset Management (SAM), the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, has launched its new strategy for 2026–2028, aimed at supporting the emirate’s economic and social development and strengthening SAM’s role in sustainable growth and responsible investment.

The strategy was unveiled during a ceremony at the company’s headquarters, attended by Waleed Al Sayegh, Group CEO, alongside the company’s leadership and all employees.

"Our new strategy stems from a firm conviction that our employees are the true drivers of achievement," Al Sayeg said. He said the plan is designed for implementation, with human capital at its centre, supported by a work environment that includes incentives and benefits and links rewards to performance.

The new strategy aims to achieve a set of objectives designed to maximise the financial value of its investment portfolio, thereby supporting the sustainable economic growth of the Emirate.

The strategy focuses on improving profitability and operational efficiency, diversifying revenue, enhancing stakeholder satisfaction, and expanding its footprint and strategic partnerships locally and internationally.