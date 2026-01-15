China remains world's largest online retail market for 13th straight year

BEIJING, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- China remained the world's largest online retail market for a 13th consecutive year, with its digital consumption exceeding 23.8 trillion yuan (about US$3.39 trillion), official data showed.

The figures were released at a national e-commerce work conference, China Central Television (CCTV) reported. The conference said China’s e-commerce sector has posted steady gains in higher-quality development over the past five years, serving as a new driver of growth and supporting the country’s development strategy.

China has expanded international cooperation, raising the number of Silk Road e-commerce partner countries to 36.

E-commerce has become a major engine for job creation and industrial upgrading. Employment in the sector has surpassed 78 million, and express delivery volumes have seen an average annual growth of nearly 20 percent over the past five years.

Software and information services linked to cloud computing and big data have also expanded rapidly.

The conference outlined the Ministry of Commerce's e-commerce policy priorities for 2026, including strengthening innovation-driven growth, improving the country's development environment, and expanding international cooperation.