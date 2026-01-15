Lunate launches Boreas range of Thematic ETFs in Europe

ABU DHABI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Lunate, an Abu Dhabi-based global investment management firm, today announced the launch of its Boreas range of UCITS thematic ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) on Deutsche Börse Xetra (Xetra), becoming the first provider from the region to offer a suite of ETFs on a European exchange.

The launch of the Boreas range, powered by Lunate, highlights the strong financial link between the Middle East and European capital markets and enables global investors to gain access to a new suite of innovative thematic and specialty ETFs.

The range consists of ETFs with a variety of risk and return profiles, designed to capture the unique themes set to drive future economic value and build better portfolios.

The Boreas S&P AI Data, Power & Infrastructure UCITS ETF will begin trading on Xetra today under tickers POWR (EUR)/ POWA (USD), followed by the concurrent listing of the Boreas S&P Absolute Luxury UCITS ETF on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Xetra on 27th January 2026.

Lunate’s European lineup will continue to expand with the Boreas Solactive Quantum Computing UCITS ETF and other innovative ETFs expected to launch later this year.

The concurrent listing of the Absolute Luxury ETF will provide global investors with targeted exposure to Europe’s prestigious luxury industry.

With the global millionaire population projected to increase by almost 10 percent by 2029, demand for luxury is set to continue to grow rapidly.

Investing exclusively in Europe’s luxury industry, which benefits from substantial moats underpinned by centuries of heritage, craftsmanship, and global brand recognition, the Absolute Luxury ETF unlocks access to a compelling investment opportunity, capturing the significant growth in global wealth.

The Absolute Luxury ETF, which tracks the S&P Europe Luxury 35/20 Capped Index, will hold 32 companies, including Hermes, Ferrari, Burberry, LVMH, and Richemont. The total expense ratio for the ETF will be 49 basis points.

UAE investors can subscribe through six Authorized Participants as well as through the ADX eIPO portal from 15th to 21st January 2026.

For more information, visit https://etfs.lunate.com/en/etf/LUXURY

The Boreas range of thematic ETFs caters to traditional institutional investors as well as a new generation of savers and investors, enabled by digital platforms and technology, seeking innovative, transparent, and cost-efficient investment solutions.

The range is managed by Lunate, with product development and research support from Northwind, which acts as an exclusive consultant to Lunate on ETF Strategy. Northwind is led by Geir Espeskog and Christopher Vass.

Jane Street, a global leader in ETF trading and market making, is the dedicated market maker for Lunate’s European listed ETFs. AHP Capital/NTree Deutschland has been appointed as the distributor. The European ETF share classes will be issued and settled through Euroclear Bank as the international central securities depository (ICSD).

Sherif Salem, Partner & Head of Public Markets at Lunate, said, “The launch of our Boreas range of thematic ETFs in Europe marks a historic milestone as Lunate becomes the first provider from the region to list its ETFs on a European exchange. Our European launch enables global investor access to our differentiated public markets offering, with actively designed thematic and specialty ETFs capturing compelling investment opportunities across themes with the potential for accelerated growth. Our upcoming Absolute Luxury ETF capitalises on the significant growth in global wealth, which is creating a new wave of demand for luxury.”

Geir Espeskog, Chief Executive Officer of Northwind, said, “Global innovation across technology, energy, and security is accelerating, creating one of the most compelling environments for thematic investing in decades. In parallel, research and development activity is expanding rapidly, with private companies now matching and often surpassing government investment in scale and impact. These forces are shaping the industries that will define the next generation of economic growth. We are proud to support Lunate in introducing a suite of resilient, forward-looking themes designed for investors seeking exposure to these transformative shifts.”