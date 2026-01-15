Solico Group invests AED130 million in new SoFood production facility in Jafza

DUBAI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Solico Group, a food manufacturing company in the Middle East region, has launched SoFood, an AED130 million ($35.4 million) purpose-built production facility in Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) that will serve as its GCC manufacturing hub.

The 5,000 m² site has an initial production capacity of 40 tonnes per day, boosting the resilience of the UAE’s food manufacturing sector.

"Jafza continues to attract manufacturers that want to build for the region and export to the world. Solico’s decision to make its largest UAE investment here reflects the strength of Dubai’s industrial ecosystem and we look forward to seeing it strengthen food security, create high-quality jobs and support the UAE’s ambition to grow a competitive, value-added manufacturing sector,” said Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World.

“The UAE has created one of the most dynamic ecosystems in the world for food manufacturing and economic diversification,” said Gholamali Soleimani, Founder and Group Chairman of Solico Group. “This investment allows us to deepen our regional footprint, transfer our expertise into the UAE, and build manufacturing capability that will support food security for years to come."