Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Global Sustainability Network 10th anniversary

ABU DHABI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended an event in Abu Dhabi marking the 10th anniversary of the Global Sustainability Network (GSN), held alongside a high-level international conference and gala dinner.

The event, held at the Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, was attended by international leaders, policymakers, experts, and representatives of global institutions.

The occasion also witnessed the launch of GSN’s new initiative, “Freedom Pom Pom”, aimed at promoting human dignity, ethical employment and the protection of vulnerable communities in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

In his address, Sheikh Nahyan said music and the arts serve as a universal language that strengthens understanding among people and advances values including peace, tolerance and harmony. He said hosting international artistic talent in Abu Dhabi reflects the UAE’s commitment to these principles.

He emphasised that President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is firmly committed to promoting human values, respect for human rights and dignity for all those living in the UAE, adding that the country is pursuing a societal model based on compassion, equal opportunity and social responsibility.

Sheikh Nahyan praised the GSN’s achievements over the past decade, noting that its support for the eighth UN Sustainable Development Goal—Decent Work and Economic Growth. He said the goal provides a practical and ethical framework for inclusive growth, productive employment and decent work for all.

He highlighted that the themes addressed during the conference, including employment in conflict-affected contexts, youth employment, the impact of AI on the future of work, combating child labour and child marriage, media responsibility, and ethical employment practices, are interconnected challenges that require coordinated action by governments, communities, employers, education institutions and the media.

On artificial intelligence, he stressed the need for responsible governance of emerging technologies so they promote inclusion rather than deepen inequality. He also called for an ethical, evidence-based and human-centred media ecosystem aligned with social purpose.

He affirmed that at the heart of achieving Sustainable Development Goal Eight lies ethical employment, which must be built on fair wages, safe conditions, inclusion, respect for human dignity and non-exploitative practices, adding that the future of work should be shaped by values as well as innovation.

Sheikh Nahyan expressed his strong support for the GSN’s principle of placing people—especially the most vulnerable—at the centre of policies, technologies, and institutions. He welcomed the launch of Freedom Pom Pom in partnership with Hearts On A Mission and expressed hope it would deliver tangible impact as it moves into implementation.

Sheikh Nahyan congratulated GSN’s co-founders Bishop Alastair Redfern and Raza Jafar on a decade of work, and urged continued efforts to advance human welfare and dignity.

The programme preceding the gala included panel discussions featuring international speakers, government officials, civil society figures and representatives of international organisations.

The evening also included a performance by 12-year-old singer-songwriter True El Deeb, who presented an original song in tribute to the UAE and donated its copyright on the occasion.

Maren Krass, founder of Hearts On A Mission, presented a commemorative memento to Sheikh Nahyan to mark the launch of the initiative, in recognition of his support for humanitarian and development causes.