Khalifa University honours graduates of Young Future Energy Leaders programme

ABU DHABI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology on Thursday honoured 50 members of its Young Future Energy Leaders (YFEL) outreach programme at its 16th annual graduation ceremony, marking the completion of year-long commitments aimed at building youth leadership in sustainability.

Founded in 2010, YFEL has become a nationally and internationally recognised platform for sustainability and energy leadership. Its alumni network now totals 680 members working across academia, industry, entrepreneurship and public service, the university said.

"The graduation of the 2025 YFEL cohort is especially meaningful as sustainability has moved from long-term aspiration to immediate responsibility," said Dr. Waleed Alameri, Associate Provost for Student Affairs and Associate Professor of Chemical & Petroleum Engineering, Khalifa University.

He said the university aims to equip young people to understand global challenges and take part in addressing them, highlighting the importance of collaboration among universities, industry, government and international partners.

The 2025 edition of the YFEL programme introduced a refined three-phase framework, guiding participants from foundational understanding to real-world application. Phase I built strong fundamentals in energy systems, sustainability, and climate science, equipping participants to approach complex challenges with clarity and critical thinking.

Phase II advanced hands-on exploration through projects in renewable energy, climate solutions, and emerging technologies. Phase III focused on leadership and application, empowering members to lead multidisciplinary teams and deliver tangible outcomes.

A defining milestone of the 2025 YFEL journey was the 5th Edition of the German-Emirati Sustainability Days, which showcased collaboration between academia, industry, and international institutions. The platform demonstrated how German engineering expertise, Emirati ambition, and youth-driven innovation can converge to deliver practical, applied solutions to global sustainability challenges.

Across various platforms, the 2025 YFEL cohort presented projects tackling some of the region’s most pressing sustainability and energy challenges.