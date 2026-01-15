RTA, Emaar sign agreement to expand Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station

DUBAI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed an agreement with Emaar Properties to expand Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station, in response to the sustained growth in passenger demand, particularly during New Year’s Eve celebrations, as well as religious and national holidays and major occasions.

The project will increase the station’s total area from 6,700 square metres to 8,500 square metres, enhance station entrances and pedestrian bridges to facilitate smoother passenger access, expand concourse and platform areas, and add new escalators and lifts.

The work also includes separating entry gates from exit gates, increasing the number of fare gates, and expanding commercial areas to boost revenue generation.

Additionally, the project encompasses the implementation of integration elements with public transport services and other mobility modes, as well as landscaping works.

The station’s passenger handling capacity will increase from 7,250 passengers per hour to 12,320 passengers per hour, representing a 65 percent increase. Following the completion of the expansion works, the station’s daily capacity will reach up to 220,000 passengers.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the RTA by Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, and on behalf of Emaar Properties by Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar and Noon, and Chairman of Eagle Hills. The signing took place on the sidelines of the Dubai World Project Management Forum, in the presence of several officials from both sides.

Mattar Al Tayer said, “The agreement with Emaar embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen partnership and integration between the public and private sectors.”

He added that the station is one of the most important stations on the Dubai Metro network, owing to its strategic location near Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and the Downtown Dubai area. It represents the most convenient and accessible option for residents and visitors travelling to and from the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall precinct, particularly during New Year’s Eve celebrations, as well as national and religious holidays and major occasions.

Al Tayer noted, “Increasing the station’s capacity by 65 percent, and raising its daily handling capability to up to 220,000 passengers, will deliver a qualitative leap in metro services in the Downtown Dubai area, especially during peak periods such as New Year’s celebrations and national and religious holidays.”

He noted that the station has recorded a 7.5 percent growth in passenger numbers over the past five years.

Alabbar said that the partnership with the RTA reflects a successful model of public–private sector integration in supporting sustainable urban growth and ensuring Dubai’s readiness to keep pace with the accelerating increase in visitors, shoppers and tourists.

“Emaar will continue working with its strategic partners to develop an integrated ecosystem of destinations and services that position Downtown Dubai as one of the most accessible areas, offering the highest quality of life and remaining among the world’s most attractive urban destinations,” he noted.

Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station has recorded sustained growth in ridership since its opening in early 2010. Passenger numbers increased from 6.13 million in 2013 to 7.254 million in 2016, before continuing to rise to 7.885 million in 2019, at an average of 43,000 passengers per day, inbound and outbound. Ridership then grew to 8.827 million passengers in 2022, and exceeded 10.202 million passengers in 2023, with a daily average of 56,000 passengers.

In 2024, the number of station users surpassed 10.577 million passengers, with the previous year recording further growth to reach nearly 11 million passengers.