Sultan Al Jaber made Honorary Fellow of Energy Institute for leadership in energy, AI, economic growth

ABU DHABI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Energy Institute (EI) has awarded an Honorary Fellowship to Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, recognising his leadership in the energy-AI nexus, while driving international collaboration to strengthen global energy systems that underpin sustainable economic growth.

The award, the Energy Institute’s highest honour, acknowledges both Dr. Al Jaber’s transformational deal-making and his role in delivering among the world’s lowest cost- and carbon-intensity hydrocarbons, while also scaling renewables and applying advanced technology as global energy demand keeps surging to 2040 and beyond.

Dr. Al Jaber currently serves as the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC, Chairman of Masdar and Executive Chairman of XRG.

He was presented with his Honorary Fellowship, by Dr. Nick Wayth FEI, Chief Executive of the Energy Institute, during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026.

Honorary Fellowship is awarded by the Energy Institute Council, led by President Andy Brown OBE FEI, to individuals who have made a significant and lasting contribution to advancing the Institute’s mission – creating a better energy future through a just, secure, and low-carbon energy transition.

President Brown highlighted Dr. Al Jaber’s unique experience across government, industry and energy in building dialogue between producers, consumers, and across the public and private sectors as global energy demand rises.

Dr. Al Jaber said, “It’s an honour and a privilege to be made an Honorary Fellow of the Energy Institute. At a time of rising global energy demand – driven by the growth of emerging markets, AI and advanced technologies – it’s essential to deliver a diverse mix of reliable, affordable and lower-carbon energy options. This balanced, pragmatic approach championed by the UAE remains key to building a secure, sustainable and prosperous future for all.”

“Dr. Sultan Al Jaber has been at the forefront of some of the most important developments in the energy sector over the past two decades across both ADNOC, Masdar and now XRG," Brown said.

Reflecting the UAE’s inclusive approach, Brown said that Dr Al Jaber is advancing a pragmatic strategy that recognises rising global energy demand, the continued role of hydrocarbons, and the need to make every molecule cleaner, more efficient and lower carbon.

"In recognising Dr. Al Jaber with an Honorary Fellowship, we acknowledge not only his contribution to reshaping the global energy agenda, but also his continued commitment to dialogue and practical action that can deliver a more secure, sustainable and prosperous energy future for all," Brown added.

As Chairman of Masdar, Dr. Al Jaber has overseen a more than 150 percent increase in energy capacity to 65GW since 2022, positioning the company as a global clean energy leader on track to deliver its target of 100GW by 2030. Masdar is also pioneering the groundbreaking Round-the-Clock (RTC) programme, which will deliver 1GW of 24/7 renewable energy and redefine scalable clean power.

Dr. Al Jaber also nearly doubled the enterprise value of XRG to $151 billion in just one year, completing an acquisition for Covestro in Germany, as well as agreements in Mozambique, Egypt, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and the United States.

As President of COP28 UAE, Dr. Al Jaber united nearly 200 countries around the historic UAE Consensus, regarded as the most ambitious and comprehensive package agreed under the UN climate process since the Paris Agreement. It includes historic firsts such as targets to triple renewable energy capacity, double energy efficiency and halt deforestation by 2030.

Dr. Al Jaber also oversaw the launch of the Oil and Gas Decarbonisation Charter, which unites 56 oil and gas companies around the largest decarbonisation effort in history.

COP28 UAE also mobilised tens of billions of dollars in financial commitments, including the launch of ALTÉRRA, the UAE’s $30 billion climate investment vehicle that aims to mobilise $250 billion by 2030.