DCT extends on-view period for Abu Dhabi Art commissions in Al Ain

ABU DHABI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) have announced that artworks commissioned by Abu Dhabi Art for the annual 2025 programmes, “Artist Commissions in Cultural Sites” and “Beyond Emerging Artists”, will remain on view in Al Ain until 26th April 2026.

The extended exhibition period will enable access for the public during normal opening hours at participating cultural sites across Al Ain.

The Abu Dhabi-based trio Ramin Haerizadeh, Rokni Haerizadeh and Hesam Rahmanian, alongside Nike Davies-Okundaye and Issam Kourbaj, created commissioned works for Al Ain City, first unveiled to the public in November 2025 during Abu Dhabi Art Fair and now in exhibition until 26th April 2026.

Along with these presentations by established artists, the 2025 cohort of Beyond Emerging Artists is also showing artworks in Al Ain this year during the same period.

Abu Dhabi Art’s commissioned works are on view in six separate locations in Al Ain: Al Ain Museum, Al Ain Oasis, Al Jahili Fort, Al Qattara Oasis, Hili Archaeological Park, and Jebel Hafit.

Abu Dhabi Art is organised by DCT Abu Dhabi, reaffirming its commitment to protecting, preserving, and promoting the UAE’s cultural heritage while supporting contemporary artistic practice.

While the fair concluded in November at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi Art has a year-round programme, encompassing commissions, exhibitions, and a strong focus on educational outreach, which extends beyond the fair dates.