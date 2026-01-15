Emirati firms explore deploying solar-powered mobile clinics in Global South

ABU DHABI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE-based Global South Utilities (GSU), a resources investment company, has entered into discussions with the healthcare centre, Tabrizi, to explore the potential development of solar-powered mobile medical and dental clinics to expand access to healthcare for underserved communities in the Global South.

The discussions were formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding, signed during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026.

Powered by solar energy, each mobile clinic under discussion would be designed to reach around 20,000 people annually, operating as a unit capable of delivering essential services across both urban and rural areas where access to permanent healthcare services remains limited.

The concept focuses on the potential provision of primary healthcare, dental services, and basic public health awareness, with particular attention to children, pregnant women, and older people.

For GSU, the Headline Partner of ADSW 2026, the discussions reflect a broader approach to using energy as an enabler of essential services, including healthcare and everyday support systems that communities rely on.