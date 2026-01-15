Emirates, Dubai Wolves record wins in Dubai Silver Cup Polo

DUBAI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Maitha bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum led the Emirates team to a narrow 11-10 victory over Bengash in the second round of the Dubai Silver Cup Polo 2026, currently being held at the Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club.

The tournament features five teams playing off a 20-goal handicap and serves as the opening event of the Dubai Gold Cup Polo Series for the new season. The result levelled the standings, with four teams now on one win apiece.

In the other match, Dubai Wolves, led by Habtoor Al Habtoor, beat Jahangiri 7-6.

Play resumes next Saturday, when Emirates meet Jahangiri and Al Habtoor face Bengash.

The Dubai Silver Cup is being held alongside the UAE Polo Federation Cup, which features 10 teams, including several sides also competing in the Silver Cup such as Emirates and Jahangiri.