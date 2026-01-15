Sharjah Cultural Honouring Forum honours four Tunisian writers

SHARJAH, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Sharjah Cultural Honouring Forum continued its tour of Arab cities and capitals, reaffirming its established presence as a leading cultural initiative that enriches the Arab creative landscape through renewed events celebrating Arab creators in their homelands.

In its latest stop, the Sharjah Cultural Honouring Forum, held in the historic city of Carthage in the Tunisian capital, Tunis, during its 24th edition, honoured four Tunisian writers: writer and literary figure Ezzedine Madani, writer and academic Dr Khaled Gharibi, poet Zakia Tanbari, and novelist and critic Dr Mustafa Kilani.

The Sharjah Cultural Honouring Forum is being held in accordance with the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to honour prominent literary figures who have contributed to contemporary Arab culture. This is the fifth time the forum has been held in Tunisia, having celebrated a group of intellectuals in four previous editions. With this year's event, 20 Tunisian writers and intellectuals are being honoured.

The ceremony took place at the House of Wisdom in Carthage, in the presence of Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Culture; Dr Iman Al Salmi, UAE Ambassador to Tunisia; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qasir, Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs; Dr Tawfiq Qarira, Director General of the Tunis Institute of Translation, representing Amina Srarfi, Tunisian Minister of Cultural Affairs; and a host of intellectuals, writers, media figures, and the families of the honourees.

Sharjah Cultural Honouring Forum is being held in Tunisia for the fifth time, having previously honoured a group of intellectuals, writers, media professionals, and the families of the honourees. The ceremony began with a documentary highlighting Sharjah's pioneering role in supporting and nurturing Arab creators and establishing a cultural environment conducive to creativity. The presentation also included a review of the four honorees' careers, focusing on their most significant creative milestones and their distinguished literary and intellectual achievements, which have marked a turning point in their cultural journeys over many years of dedicated service and tireless cultural work.

The ceremony was moderated by Dr Hatem Al-Fatnasi, who began by welcoming the attendees and emphasising Sharjah's active role in supporting Arab culture and intellectuals through numerous cultural events, including the Sharjah Cultural Awards.

At the beginning of his speech, Abdullah Al Owais expressed his delight at the renewed cultural gathering in Tunisia, emphasising that the forum has become a shining cultural landmark. He said, "We are pleased to meet today at the Sharjah Cultural Honouring Forum, in its twenty-fourth session. This forum has become a beacon in the Arab cultural landscape, a distinguished platform for celebrating creative expression and honouring intellectual figures who have dedicated themselves to Arab culture, making creativity a mission and knowledge a path to human advancement."

Al Owais added, "This gathering is dedicated to honouring a select group of writers and authors from Tunisia, who have devoted themselves to their creativity, enriched their cultural contributions with profound thought and a broad humanistic vision, and contributed to the enrichment of Arab culture, affirming its enduring presence." Al Owais emphasised that Tunisian cultural heritage has been a cornerstone of Arabic literature. He also praised the fruitful cooperation between the Department of Culture and the Tunisian Ministry of Cultural Affairs, saying, "This honour is a well-deserved recognition of Tunisia's rich cultural heritage and its writers, authors, and poets who, across generations, have formed a fundamental pillar of Arabic literature and a continuous source of thought, enlightenment, and beauty. This honour is also a powerful expression of the fruitful cooperation between the Sharjah Department of Culture and the Tunisian Ministry of Cultural Affairs, stemming from the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Tunisia."

The Head of the Department of Culture conveyed the congratulations of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to the honourees, saying, "I am honoured to convey the congratulations of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to the honourees. I also convey to you all His Highness' greetings and best wishes for your continued success."

At the beginning of her speech, delivered on her behalf by Dr Tawfiq Qarira, Amina Srarfi, Tunisian Minister of Culture, commended the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and expressed her sincere gratitude to Sharjah, the Centre for Culture and Creativity, for honouring a group of Tunisian intellectuals and writers in recognition of their contributions to Arab culture.

Srarfi stated, "Sharjah's selection of the honourees was a wise one, not only in terms of their cultural influence and the diversity of their activities, but also in terms of appreciating the creative self's continuous and positive engagement with its cultural environment. Through this creative interaction, the honourees today presented creative and critical visions that flowed together with warmth and affection."

She added, "A characteristic of some of the Tunisian intellectuals honoured today is that they are academics who have not been isolated from their intellectual community by their university. They have engaged in criticism grounded in solid theoretical principles. The cultural movement in Tunisia was built by schools and universities, and by effective education. This vision combines strengthening knowledge with the tools of creativity and reinforcing the very foundation of culture with the means of knowledge."

In her speech, Al Sarrafi pointed out that the honourees individually represent the diverse facets of Tunisian culture, drawing from knowledge and heritage, and believing in self-directed cultural action that hones skills through talent and expertise.

The Tunisian Minister of Culture expressed her gratitude to Sharjah, saying, "In closing, I can only express my gratitude to Sharjah and its patrons of culture for this honouring gesture, which plants a seed of good character in the field of Tunisian-Emirati friendship, a seed that will flourish and bear fruit in due time. Congratulations to the honorees."

The honourees affirmed that Sharjah, with its pioneering cultural role, has become a landmark in the Arab cultural landscape, a beacon for creators, and a destination for creativity. They also expressed their happiness at this recognition, which they saw as an appreciation of their journey and a culmination of their creative contributions.