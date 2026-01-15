SEWA installs 44,700 efficiency devices in 3,500 Sharjah homes

SHARJAH, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) continues to implement its Home Conservation Initiative, completing the installation of more than 44,700 water- and energy-saving devices in 3,500 homes across Sharjah.

The initiative targets recipients of the inflation allowance and forms part of the authority’s wider sustainability drive.

Since the launch of the new phase of the initiative in mid-April 2025, SEWA has installed 9,553 water-saving fixtures and 35,148 energy-efficient lighting devices. More than 3,500 homes in Sharjah City have been visited, benefiting over 7,000 recipients of the inflation allowance. The authority expects the current phase to be completed by mid-2026.

Reducing consumption and bills

Majed Hareb Al Shamsi, Executive Director of Corporate Support Services at SEWA, said the initiative aims to promote a culture of rationalising water and energy use, in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to preserve natural resources for future generations.

He noted that previous phases achieved reductions of 59% in water consumption and 64% in lighting consumption.