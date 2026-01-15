Dubai to host global symposium on science, healthcare, investment

DUBAI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai will host the Microbiome Revolution Symposium on 5th February 2026.

The event will convene global experts, clinicians, innovators, investors and policymakers to explore how microbiome science is reshaping the future of health.

Themed ‘Unlocking the Gut–Brain Axis for the Future of Health’, the symposium will examine how breakthroughs in microbiome science around the gut–brain axis are reshaping health paradigms from prevention and mental wellbeing to personalised care. Scientific research increasingly describes the gut–brain–microbiome axis as a two-way system, where the gut microbiome and the brain interact through neural, endocrine and immune pathways.

The event will feature renowned experts and pioneers in microbiome research and clinical innovation, including:

Professor Sarkis Mazmanian of the California Institute of Technology, a MacArthur Fellow whose pioneering research has shown how gut microbes and their metabolites can shape immune signalling and influence neuroinflammation linked to neurological disease.

Dr Laurie Keefer of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, who is a leader in psychobehavioral research and renowned for advancing brain–gut behavioural therapies and integrated care for chronic digestive disorders.

Professor Ted Dinan of University College Cork, the highly influential scientist whose work has helped define the field of ‘psychobiotics’, linking microbiome, nutrition, and mental health.

Tushar Singhvi, Deputy CEO and Head of Investments at Crescent Enterprises, said, “Some of the most meaningful advances in healthcare will come not from isolated breakthroughs, but from understanding interconnected systems. The gut–brain axis is emerging as one of the most promising frontiers – opening new pathways in prevention, mental health, and personalised care – and enabling more integrated, impactful solutions.