FNC to host second PAM Women Parliamentary Forum

ABU DHABI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal National Council (FNC) has announced that the second edition of the PAM Women Parliamentary Forum (WPF) will take place on 27th and 28th January at the FNC headquarters in Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

Held under the theme “Empowering Women for Cohesive and Inclusive Societies: From the Gulf to the Mediterranean,” the forum will bring together speakers of parliaments, parliamentary delegations, and representatives of regional and international civil society organisations from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the Euro-Mediterranean region.

The forum will be chaired by Maryam Majid bin Theneya, Second Deputy Speaker of the FNC and Chairperson of the Forum’s current second session. Its agenda includes four main working sessions over two days.

The second day will highlight women’s role in preventing and countering terrorism, violent extremism, and gender-based violence.