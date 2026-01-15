DEWA becomes organising partner of Dubai International Project Management Forum

DUBAI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has signed a sponsorship agreement with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), to be the Organising Partner of the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) for the years 2027- 2029.

The agreement underscores the strength of the partnership between the two entities, and their joint commitment to support one of the most important intellectual and knowledge platforms that contribute to strengthening Dubai’s position as a global capital for project management and sustainable development.

The agreement was signed by Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA; and Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA; and entails that DEWA will be the Organising Partner of the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) in its 12th, 13th, 14th editions.

This builds on the significant success achieved by the forum in the previous editions, which attracted more than 17,000 participants from approximately 50 countries, and featured over 400 keynote sessions, workshops, filed visits, and specialised training programmes. These achievements have established the forum as a leading global platform for knowledge exchange and building capacity in the project management field.

Mattar Al Tayer has expressed his appreciation for the continued partnership with DEWA in organising the forum. "This partnership represents strategic dimension in the forum’s journey, as an international platform for exchanging expertise and shaping the future directions in delivering mega projects.

"This partnership reflects the two entities’ shared belief in the importance of building an advanced knowledge ecosystem for project management that supports Dubai’s vision for global leadership," he added.