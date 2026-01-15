Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Festival of African Literature 2026

SHARJAH, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), inaugurated the second edition of the Sharjah Festival of African Literature (SFAL), at Sharjah University City on Wednesday under the theme ‘The African Way’.

The five-day festival running from January 14-18 was inaugurated by the SBA Chairperson in the presence of Mariam Mwinyi, First Lady of Zanzibar, Founder and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Zanzibar Maisha Bora Foundation (ZMBF).

During the opening ceremony, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi honoured acclaimed Zimbabwean novelist and filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga with SFAL’s Sharjah Lifetime Achievement in Literature Award, in recognition of her literary and intellectual journey and her significant contribution to African and world literature.

The opening ceremony was attended by Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the SBA; Gayton McKenzie, South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture; along with a number of senior officials and cultural figures.

The ceremony kickstarted with a performance by the Dhow Countries Music Academy (DCMA), presenting a vibrant blend of song and dance that reflected Africa’s spirit, rhythm, and living memory. The performance conveyed messages of hope, love, and solidarity rooted in the community traditions of South Africa’s Limpopo province.

Following the opening ceremony, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi toured the festival venue, exploring various literary and cultural offerings. During her tour, she met with participating writers, publishers and guests, and also visited the handicrafts pavilions and the children’s workshops.

Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), SFAL 2026 brings together 20 African writers and 9 Emirati authors, who are leading a programme that will spotlight contemporary African literature, its evolving narratives and emerging trends, while strengthening cultural exchange between Africa and the Arab world.

SFAL 2026 features a rich programme of literary and creative activations, including 20 panel discussions that explore the present and future of African literature, five poetry evenings, 20 workshops for children, and 10 live culinary sessions, interactive meetups, book signings, and artistic and musical performances. This edition places a special focus on literary experiences from Zanzibar, Ethiopia and South Africa, highlighting their dynamic literary traditions, the growth of their publishing sectors, and their linguistic and cultural diversity that reflects the richness of African literature.

In his opening remarks, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri affirmed that SFAL embodies a firmly rooted cultural vision led by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who has written extensively about Africa and the Arab presence in the continent, which dates back hundreds of years. He noted that the opening of the festival’s second edition also marks a new chapter in UAE–Africa relations anchored in knowledge, literature and intellectual exchange.

Al Ameri added, “Sharjah has long been connected to Africa through books, markets, expeditions and language. Today, under the leadership and guidance of Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, this connection is renewed through literature and thought. The festival is a living expression of the depth of UAE-Africa ties, and offers an opportunity to rediscover them in a future-driven contemporary way.”

Mariam Mwinyi said, “Africa’s stories are not only written in books; they are woven into our landscapes, our crafts, our songs, and our ways of life. Literature, like heritage, carries memory, identity, and possibilities for the future.”

Gayton McKenzie expressed his appreciation to the UAE government and people for the warm welcome and generous hospitality. He conveyed greetings from Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, to Sharjah and the festival’s audience.

McKenzie applauded SFAL as a platform that celebrates African literature, culture, and creative imagination, and opens space for dialogue, cultural exchange, and cooperation. He stressed that nurturing emerging literary voices, expanding reading, and enabling access to books, education, and imagination is not a cultural luxury, but a pivotal step towards building more aware and resilient societies.

He concluded with a call for stronger cultural engagement, saying, “Let us leave this gathering more committed to dialogue, creativity, solidarity, and to strengthening ties between literary communities in the UAE, South Africa, and the world.”

The receiver of the Sharjah Lifetime Achievement in Literature Award, Tsitsi Dangarembga, is widely regarded as one of the most influential contemporary voices in African and world literature. The impact of the Zimbabwean writer and filmmaker on African literature is evident through her celebrated trilogy, Nervous Conditions, a landmark work offering profound insights into colonialism, identity and education in Africa. The novel won the Commonwealth Writers Prize, Africa Region, and was included in the BBC’s list of 100 Novels that Shaped Our World. Her novel, This Mournable Body, was shortlisted for the Booker Prize. Beyond her writing, Dangarembga’s contributions as a filmmaker and cultural activist have further consolidated her standing as an influential voice in African literature and thought.