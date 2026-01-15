Rubu’ Qarn Science and Technology launches 4th innovation season

SHARJAH, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Rubu’ Qarn Science and Technology, part of the Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, is organising the fourth edition of the "Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season 2026."

This year's season presents a renewed vision with the launch of a technology station during January and February, featuring a series of robotics competitions.

The main event of the season will take place in November, coinciding with Innovation Month, under the theme "Where Minds Move." This initiative aligns with the centre's strategic vision of building creative generations capable of anticipating the future, confronting its challenges, and harnessing technology to serve humanity in a conscious and sustainable manner.

The essence of the fourth edition of the Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season is embodied in a central message entitled "Values in the Age of Technology." This stems from the Emirate of Sharjah's firm conviction that technology is not an end in itself, but rather a means that requires an ethical and cultural framework to guide its course in the right direction.

This framework gives innovation its humanistic meaning and ensures that progress serves humanity. It affirms that true innovation begins with an idea, is perfected by values, and is measured by its impact.

This builds upon the success of previous editions, which attracted over 1,600 participants and visitors and showcased more than 100 scientific and technological projects and 15 scientific and technological challenges. These were presented within a responsible educational and competitive environment that fosters teamwork, discipline, commitment, respect, acceptance of challenges, and ethical competition.

The season, held across various cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah, is a vibrant platform that brings together children, youth, enthusiasts, and experts in technology, science, and innovation. It offers a diverse range of experiences within a comprehensive system of high-quality events, including technological challenges, robotics competitions, interactive science exhibitions, and inspiring dialogue sessions with leading figures and technology pioneers. This allows visitors and participants to exchange experiences, transform their ideas into impactful projects, and showcase their innovations in a world of accelerating digital transformation and an increasingly vital role for humanity in a technology-driven world, thus reinforcing Sharjah's position as a global hub for innovation and creativity.