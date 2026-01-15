FNC, Japan-UAE Parliamentary Friendship League discuss cooperation

ABU DHABI, 15th January 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), today received Shigeru Ishiba, Japan-UAE Parliamentary Friendship League and former Japanese Prime Minister, along with the accompanying parliamentary delegation, at the FNC headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting reviewed ways to strengthen and further develop parliamentary diplomacy between the two sides through the exchange of visits and enhanced coordination and consultation on issues of mutual interest. This, the two sides noted, would contribute to supporting the existing cooperation between the UAE and Japan across various fields, in line with the shared keenness of the leaderships and governments of both countries to advance bilateral relations in a manner that serves the interests and aspirations of the two friendly peoples.

The meeting was attended by FNC members.

Saqr Ghobash welcomed Ishiba and the accompanying delegation, affirming the UAE’s commitment to strengthening cooperation and partnership with Japan in various fields. He praised the continued development of bilateral relations, attributing it to the support and guidance of the leadership of both countries.

He expressed his thanks and appreciation to Ishiba for accepting the invitation and visiting the UAE and the FNC, noting that the visit reflects the depth and strength of the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Ghobash also congratulated the Japanese government on the successful hosting of Expo 2025 Osaka, highlighting the high level of organisational efficiency and global leadership demonstrated by the event.

He commended the participation of the UAE delegation, noting that it showcased the UAE’s pioneering experience, enhanced its presence on the international stage and reinforced its image as a cultural and civilisational partner of Japan.

Ishiba emphasised the strength and depth of the strategic relations and partnership between Japan and the UAE, which encompass a wide range of vital sectors, including political, economic and investment fields, as well as education, technology, innovation and renewable energy.