Khaldoon Al Mubarak meets with President of Republic of Korea

SEOUL, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of an official visit to the Republic of Korea, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, met with Lee Jae-myung, President of the Republic of Korea, in Seoul on Thursday, during which he conveyed the warm greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to build upon the outcomes from President Lee Jae-myung’s State Visit to the UAE in November 2025, and his meeting with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The discussions underscored a shared commitment to strengthening the countries’ “Special Strategic Partnership”, and highlighted progress across priority areas of mutual interest, including artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, nuclear energy, defence, culture and people-to-people exchange.

As part of the visit, Al Mubarak also held several meetings with senior Korean officials, including Koo Yun-cheol, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance; Cho Hyun, Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Kang Hoon-sik, Chief of Staff to the President and Special Envoy for Strategic Economic Cooperation.

Al Mubarak was accompanied by Abdulla Saif AlNuaimi, UAE Ambassador to Seoul as well as a high-level delegation from the UAE.