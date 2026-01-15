World’s top 20 confirmed as Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships reveals elite WTA 1000 line-up for 2026

DUBAI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships returns in 2026 with one of the strongest WTA 1000 line-ups in its history, featuring all of the world’s top 20 players for the Women’s Week from 15-21 February.

The 2026 field features a complete set of top-ranked stars, including World No1 Aryna Sabalenka, World No2 Iga Świątek, World No3 Coco Gauff, and World No4 Amanda Anisimova, alongside Elena Rybakina (No5), Jessica Pegula (No6), Jasmine Paolini (No7), 2025 champion Mirra Andreeva (No8), Madison Keys (No9) and Belinda Bencic (No10).

Leading the charge is Sabalenka, who returns to Dubai after a standout 2025 season highlighted by her US Open triumph, where the Belarusian claimed her fourth career Grand Slam title and secured a second consecutive win in New York. Reinforcing her position at the top of the women’s game, Sabalenka has started the 2026 season in fine form by retaining her title at the Brisbane International without dropping a set.

Six-time Grand Slam champion Świątek also returns following another exceptional season in which the Polish star captured the 2025 Wimbledon title and reached multiple WTA 1000 finals, finishing the year with one of the highest win percentages on tour.

Joining them is Gauff, who enjoyed a defining 2025 campaign with her French Open victory, the second Grand Slam title of her career and first on clay. The American 21-year-old also added a Masters 1000 trophy in Cincinnati and reached the semi-finals of both the Australian Open and US Open grand slams, closing the year inside the top three for the first time.

Defending champion Andreeva had a breakthrough season in 2025 which saw her secure a historic triumph in Dubai, making her the youngest WTA 1000 champion in history. The 18-year-old Russian followed that success with two Grand Slam quarter-finals and a rapid rise into the world’s top 15. She arrives in Dubai looking to defend the title that launched her onto the global stage.

“We are delighted to welcome all of the top 20 women's players once again,” said Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free and Chairman of the Organising Committee. “The depth of talent committed for 2026 reflects the status of this event on the global tennis calendar. Dubai has become an essential stop for the world’s best players, and we look forward to another exceptional week of world-class tennis.”

The line-up also includes talents such as World No12 and two-time Dubai champion Elina Svitolina, as well as Canada’s World No17 Victoria Mboko, whose breakthrough performances propelled her into the world’s top 20 for the first time. Their presence adds further depth to a roster that cements Dubai’s position as one of the most competitive stops on the WTA calendar.

Commenting on the line-up, Salah Tahlak, Tournament Director and Deputy Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free, added: “Women’s tennis continues to set new standards for competitiveness and quality. With the top 20 players confirmed, spectators can expect compelling matches from the opening day. Each year our WTA event delivers incredible moments, and 2026 promises to be no different.”

The 2026 Championships will run back-to-back once again, with the women's WTA 1000 event from 15th to 21st February and the men's ATP 500 tournament from 23rd to 28th February.