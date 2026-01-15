FNC Speaker congratulates Hisham Badawi on election as Speaker of House of Representatives of Egypt

ABU DHABI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), has congratulated Counsellor Hisham Badawi on the occasion of his election as Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

In a cable of congratulations sent to Counsellor Hisham Badawi, Ghobash said, “It gives me great pleasure to extend to you my sincere greetings, together with my wishes for continued health and wellbeing. On my own behalf, and on behalf of the members of the Federal National Council, I extend to you our warmest congratulations on your election as Speaker of the House of Representatives of the fraternal Arab Republic of Egypt, wishing you every success in the performance of your responsibilities and high duties.”

He added, “We also take this opportunity to affirm the continuation of our cooperation, grounded in the strategic partnership that brings our two countries together, to further strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our two councils, in a manner that serves the interests of our two brotherly peoples.”