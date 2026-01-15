Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026

ABU DHABI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has attended Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed, who completed a tour of participating pavilions, was updated on latest advancements in the field, and highlighted the event's key role in assembling global sustainability experts and leaders to advance shared goals.

He commended organisers for creating a platform for visionary thinkers, and the collective global sustainability community to exchange knowledge, inspire innovation, and discuss future solutions.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed also praised efforts to engage youth in meaningful dialogue to achieve shared climate action goals, ensuring a prosperous future for the next generation in the UAE and around the world.

During the tour, he was accompanied by Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.