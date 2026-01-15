Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation completes preparation of Saqr Humanitarian Ship relief packages in support of Gaza

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity and Humanitarian Foundation has completed the preparation of relief packages designated for the Saqr Humanitarian Ship, under the supervision of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees, and in cooperation with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

The preparation process was carried out at the Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Centre (Expo) as part of ongoing arrangements to load the aid onto the ship in the coming period, ahead of its departure to El Arish Port in the Arab Republic of Egypt, in support of the people of the Gaza Strip.

The completed relief packages include food supplies, health items, shelter materials and medical supplies, forming part of a total cargo estimated at around 4,000 tonnes of humanitarian and relief assistance.

This initiative falls within the UAE’s integrated humanitarian framework aimed at alleviating the suffering of civilians in Gaza and meeting the needs of the most affected groups, particularly children, women and the elderly.

Volunteers from various segments of society, including Emirati citizens and residents, took part in the preparation efforts, reflecting the spirit of social solidarity and humanitarian cohesion that characterises UAE society.

These efforts are an extension of the UAE’s long-established humanitarian approach and its commitment to continuing support for the fraternal Palestinian people in light of the difficult humanitarian conditions facing the Gaza Strip.

The Saqr Humanitarian Ship also reflects the integration of national efforts under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, as well as the pioneering role of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in supporting the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives and strengthening its active presence in regional and international relief and humanitarian action.