UAE chairs 49th Session of Council of Arab Ministers of Youth & Sports in Cairo

CAIRO, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE chaired the 49th session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Youth and Sports, held at the headquarters of the League of Arab States in Cairo from January 11 to 13, 2026.

The session was attended by youth and sports ministers as well as senior officials from Arab countries, along with representatives of the General-Secretariat of the League of Arab States, to explore avenues that ensure enhanced collaboration in the youth and sports sectors.

The Council was chaired by Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports. In addition, the UAE delegation comprised Khalid Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority, and Rashid Ghanem Al Shamsi, Director of the Empowerment Department at the Federal Youth Authority.

The delegation participated in all technical and executive meetings, including those of the Youth Committee, the Sports Committee, the Financial Committee, the Fund and the Executive Bureau, as well as the ministerial meeting.

In his speech, Al Falasi said that the UAE’s chairmanship of this session reflects its commitment to fostering collaborations in the Arab youth and sports sectors, strengthening regional integration and streamlining efforts to develop sustainable policies that contribute to youth empowerment and the development of the Arab sports ecosystem, guided by the directives of its wise leadership. This seamlessly aligns with broader comprehensive development priorities, reinforcing the role of youth as key pillars of development.

He also stated, “The UAE firmly believes that youth and sports are the cornerstones of sustainable development, having the potential to enhance Arab countries’ soft power. By chairing this session, the UAE aims to promote Arab cooperation in these vital fields, forge strategic partnerships and leverage the ongoing momentum in transforming the regional sports sector by hosting regional and international championships. Such efforts play a critical role in supporting youth empowerment, strengthening Arab cohesion, as well as reinforcing the regional and international presence of Arab states.”

In his remarks, Khalid Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority, stated, “The United Arab Emirates bases its work in the Arab collective arena on a well-established approach set by the wise leadership, which focuses on investing in human capital as the core and driving force of development. The directives of the leadership provide a sustainable strategic framework for the development of youth policies and programmes, the enhancement of Arab integration, and the creation of developmental models capable of keeping pace with the region’s rapid transformations.”

The meetings focused on various strategic initiatives for empowering Arab youth and enhancing their role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Sports Committee meeting revolved around key topics, such as sports infrastructure development as well as enhancing community sports, school sports, women’s sports, e-sports, and the organisation of joint Arab sports events.

Concluding the meeting, the Council highlighted the importance of strengthening joint coordination and implementing practical initiatives aimed at advancing the Arab youth and sports sectors, in line with the aspirations of the youth and the regional development pathways.