MOCCAE champions launch of UACA’s landmark report on private sector climate action at ADSW 2026

ABU DHABI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Climate Change & Environment (MOCCAE) hosted the launch of a national assessment of private-sector climate ambition and readiness, undertaken by the UAE Alliance for Climate Action (UACA) at an event during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026.

The assessment results have been captured by UACA in a report entitled “Navigating Decarbonisation: Assessing the UAE Non-State Actor Landscape and Potential”. The first-of-its-kind report provides a comprehensive review of the non-state actor climate landscape in the UAE.

Drawing on insights from businesses, financial institutions, academia and civil society the report provides practical, evidence-based guidance for both private and public sectors as the UAE advances towards NDC3.0 targets (the country’s updated emissions-reduction pathway), and a unified national MRV system to standardise emissions measurement and reporting.

The launch took place at an event hosted by MOCCAE and UACA on January 15 during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026, bringing together private and public stakeholders to deliberate on the role of non-state actors in the UAE's net-zero emissions journey.

Speaking at the event, Dr Alanoud Alhaj Al Ali, Acting Assistant Undersecretary of Green Development & Climate Change Sector at MOCCAE, commented, “The UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy calls for robust collaboration across all sectors of society. The leadership and innovation of non-state actors, including businesses, financial institutions, academia, and civil society organisations, are essential to achieving the UAE’s climate goals. The Navigating Decarbonization report, published by the UAE Alliance for Climate Action, offers a timely and comprehensive assessment of how non-state actors in the UAE are progressing on climate action, where action is already underway, and where momentum can be accelerated to reduce emissions. By grounding dialogue in evidence, the assessment demonstrates how national priorities and non-state leadership can advance together - across technology, climate finance and policy - to deliver the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 ambition.”

While more than 75% of surveyed organisations have long-term (2050) and mid-term (2030) climate targets, only 55% have science-aligned net-zero commitments. For many, addressing Scope 3 emissions remains the biggest barrier, with 40% citing supply-chain emissions as their top challenge. Access to finance is identified as a critical enabler, with respondents highlighting the need for more fit-for-purpose financial solutions and products, and enhanced awareness of financing options.

Convened by Emirates Nature-WWF and supported by HSBC Bank Middle East as a founding donor, UACA is a multi-stakeholder coalition that brings together non-state actors to advance climate ambition and action, by building momentum towards near- and long-term net-zero science-based targets (SBT), fostering collaboration, and enabling a policy environment that supports decarbonisation.

Mohamed Al Marzooqi, CEO, UAE, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, commented: “Achieving the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 aim requires coordinated action across government, business and the financial sector. This national review highlights the importance of collaboration in translating policy direction and private-sector commitment into delivery on-the-ground. As the founding donor of the UAE Alliance for Climate Action, HSBC is focused on mobilising climate finance, strengthening partnerships and supporting the frameworks needed to accelerate decarbonisation at scale.

Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director General of Emirates Nature-WWF, said, “The Navigating Decarbonisation report from UACA underscores the growing momentum among non-state actors, with increased adoption of renewable energy, energy-efficiency measures and electric mobility, alongside a clear appetite for more consistent emissions reporting.”

“At the same time, it reveals a persistent implementation gap – particularly across supply chains, climate finance and technical capacity. If climate ambition is to translate into impact, 2026 must be the year we close the gap, unlock climate finance at scale and create an enabling environment for faster emissions reductions,” she added.