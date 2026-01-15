Xposure 2026 hosts ‘Troubled Waters’ Conservation Summit

SHARJAH, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Amid mounting global threats to marine ecosystems, Xposure International Photography Festival 2026 will host its Conservation Summit on 2 February, bringing together photographers, scientists, and ocean explorers to examine practical solutions for ocean conservation under the theme “Troubled Waters”.

The theme underscores the oceans’ role as the planet’s first line of defence against climate change and carbon pollution. Studies show that oceans absorb 91% of excess heat and 29% of global carbon emissions. Despite this, industrial activity, pollution, and overfishing are placing unprecedented pressure on marine ecosystems, with projections warning that thousands of marine species could face extinction.

Commenting on the summit, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, said, “The Conservation Summit has become one of the most prominent pillars of Xposure. It reflects the festival’s commitment to global issues and its role in stimulating solutions, shaping policy, and reinforcing shared responsibility worldwide. By drawing on the expertise of the summit’s speakers, the event transforms visual storytelling into a noble message and a global environmental movement that bridges science, art, and policymaking.”

The Conservation Summit opens with two keynote sessions that combine field experience with visual interpretation of environmental realities. The opening session, titled ‘The Living Sea: A Fight for our Oceans’, will feature Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah, alongside internationally acclaimed photojournalist and National Geographic Explorer Brian Skerry.

The session will explore oceans as fragile living ecosystems and examine the role of documentary imagery in raising awareness and mobilising global action to protect marine ecosystems.

The second session, ‘Troubled Waters’, brings together Dr Jennifer Adler, National Geographic Explorer and marine science photographer; Shane Gross, Canadian photojournalist and Adult Grand Title Winner of Wildlife Photographer of the Year; Greg Lecoeur, French photographer and National Geographic’s Nature Photographer of the Year in 2016; and Pippa Ehrlich, Academy Award–winning filmmaker and co-director of My Octopus Teacher. The discussion will be moderated by Kathy Moran, National Geographic’s first Senior Editor for Natural History. The panel will address environmental pressures from consumption patterns and urban growth, as well as the steps needed to protect aquatic ecosystems.

The Conservation Summit is further supported by five solo exhibitions presented throughout the festival within the Ocean and Marine Conservation Zone. In ‘Coral: Toward Fading and Extinction’, underwater photographer Alp Can, whose work focuses on coral reef ecosystems and conservation science, highlights the urgent need to protect reefs from degradation caused by industrial activity, pollution, and climate change. In ‘A Vibrant Sea’, Greg Lecoeur, an award-winning French underwater photographer recognised for his long-term work in the Mediterranean, documents the region’s marine biodiversity and fragile ecosystems. ‘Hidden Ocean Treasures’ by Shane Gross, a Canadian photojournalist known for revealing overlooked natural behaviours, presents intimate underwater stories that underscore the complexity and vulnerability of marine life.

In ‘Forests of the Oceans’, Jennifer Adler, a National Geographic Explorer and marine science photographer, documents underwater forests over three years across North America, Asia, Australia, and Antarctica, highlighting their ecological value and the importance of scientific research and conservation.

Brian Skerry, a National Geographic Explorer and leading ocean storyteller, presents ‘Ocean Soul’, offering a visual narrative that portrays the ocean as a living ecosystem and underscores humanity's responsibility to protect it.

The Conservation Summit programme also includes six inspirational talks on the X Stage on February 2. In ‘Overlooked: Hidden Stories Underwater’, Shane Gross draws on his work documenting little-seen marine behaviours, showing how photography can record environmental change and support wildlife protection. Greg Lecoeur presents ‘The Mediterranean: The Pelagos Sanctuary’, examining the world’s only international marine sanctuary dedicated to large marine mammals and the conservation challenges it faces. In ‘Storytelling for Science’, Jennifer Adler reflects on a decade of visual storytelling that bridges scientific research and public engagement, tracing journeys from Florida’s freshwater springs to the forests of the Atlantic Ocean.

In Forests of the Sea, Pippa Ehrlich, Academy Award-winning filmmaker and co-director of ‘My Octopus Teacher’, explores kelp forest ecosystems and their importance for climate resilience and biodiversity. Brian Skerry, in ‘Ocean Soul’, presents visual narratives centred on endangered species, extreme marine environments, and the impact of overfishing. Alp can conclude the programme with ‘A Photographic Odyssey: The Rise and Fall of Coral Reefs’, combining scientific insight and visual storytelling to explain coral reef decline and outline the measures required to protect them.

The hands-on component of the Conservation Summit continues with a four-hour workshop titled ‘Underwater Photography Tips and Tricks’, led by Alp Can on 3 February. Designed for beginner and intermediate photographers, the workshop focuses on building technical competence in underwater imaging, covering mastery of diving equipment, working with underwater light, and composition and post-production for impactful visual results.

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, the Xposure International Photography Festival 2026 takes place at Aljada from 29 January to 4 February under the theme ‘A Decade of Visual Storytelling’.