MBRF to participate in Cairo International Book Fair 2026

DUBAI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) will participate in the 57th edition of the Cairo International Book Fair (CIBF), which will be held from 21st January to 3rd February 2026, at the Egypt International Exhibitions Centre (EIEC).

MBRF’s participation in one of the leading knowledge platforms and a prominent literary and intellectual beacon in the region and the world comes in line with its ongoing knowledge journey, which aims to foster intellectual dialogue, empowering its enablers, and strengthening its active presence at key knowledge events locally and globally.

MBRF will also showcase its knowledge-based projects and initiatives. It aims to promote its publications across diverse fields of knowledge through a vast lineup of events, workshops, intellectual discussion sessions, and interactive activities that cover a wide range of literary and creative fields.

Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said, “We, at MBRF, look forward to participating in CIBF, which serves as one of the most prominent intellectual and knowledge events regionally and globally. Our participation aligns with our belief in the significant role of such platforms in boosting the global knowledge movement among people and promoting comprehensive and sustainable knowledge-based development. During CIBF, we seek to offer intellectual spaces for constructive dialogue that support the advancement of knowledge, while underscoring our efforts in the book and publishing sector to establish societies driven by knowledge, creativity, and innovation.”

During CIBF, MBRF’s Knowledge Lounge initiative will organise several activities designed to promote direct engagement between writers and readers. It will also conduct discussions, workshops, and gatherings with writers and media professionals. These activities will provide an interactive space for intellect, creativity, and exchange of experiences, further supporting the progress of the intellectual movement across the Arab knowledge landscape.

Additionally, the Dubai International Programme for Writing (DIPW) will offer a diverse suite of events and activities aimed at supporting literary talents and advancing the momentum of writing and creativity in the region. These include sessions and workshops for adults and children, encouraging them to engage, share their literary and creative experiences, enhance the literary and creative movement, and support the production of valuable knowledge content.

MBRF’s participation will also feature the unique KnowTalks initiative, which hosts global thought leaders and experts to discuss key knowledge and development challenges, as well as highlight beneficial opportunities. Furthermore, the Digital Knowledge Hub (DKH) will explore various avenues linked to content creation, digital platforms, and the future of digital knowledge through its sessions and workshops.