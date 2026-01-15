SteelFab 2026 showcases advanced solutions for key industries

SHARJAH, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- SteelFab 2026 continued on Thursday at Expo Centre Sharjah, showcasing cutting-edge industrial solutions for the energy, infrastructure, aviation and heavy industries sectors.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition saw strong participation from leading local, regional and global steel fabrication and metal-forming companies.

The exhibition featured exhibitors from Taiwan, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, Turkey, India and Egypt, showcasing advanced technologies shaping the future of the steel and metalworking sector.

International machine tool manufacturers showcased heavy-duty CNC systems for the oil and gas, aerospace and heavy industries, demonstrating high-precision processing of hard-to-machine materials. Exhibitors also presented integrated turnkey solutions combining machinery, tooling, robotics and automation to optimise manufacturing efficiency.

Specialised companies showcased powder coating technologies, ranging from manual units to fully automated systems, supporting steel, aluminium and metal component manufacturing for local and global markets.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said SteelFab continues to strengthen its role as a core industrial platform, reflecting growing investor confidence in Sharjah’s ability to attract high-value industrial investments and support regional manufacturing supply chains.