UAE, Senegal Presidents discuss bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed His Excellency Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal, whose working visit to the UAE includes participation in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026.

The meeting, held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, focused on ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries across a range of sectors, particularly the economy, trade, renewable energy, sustainability, infrastructure and other areas that support the progress and prosperity of both nations and their peoples.

The discussions also highlighted the importance of the themes addressed by Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, which continues to serve as a global platform for international collaboration, raising awareness of sustainability challenges, and fostering innovative solutions to help accelerate sustainable development and build a more prosperous future for all.

His Highness and President Faye also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the longstanding ties between the UAE and Senegal, which have continued to grow steadily over the decades. They expressed their shared ambition to foster partnerships, drive sustainable economic growth, and encourage new avenues for cooperation to help advance both countries’ development ambitions.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; a number of ministers and senior officials from the UAE.