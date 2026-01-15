Burjeel Medical City doctors replant amputated arm in complex 10-hour surgery

ABU DHABI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Specialists at Burjeel Medical City successfully replanted the arm of a 50-year-old resident after it was completely amputated in an industrial accident, following a complex 10-hour emergency microsurgery.

The patient sustained a severe crush-avulsion injury at mid-forearm level when his left hand was caught in a lathe machine at his workplace in Al Dhannah City. He was initially treated at Burjeel Al Dhannah Hospital before being transferred to Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi for advanced care.

The medical team received the case within the critical six-hour window required for limb replantation. Surgery involved meticulous repair of bones, arteries, veins, muscles, tendons and nerves to restore blood flow and function to the hand. Six units of blood were transfused during the procedure, and follow-up treatment included skin grafting and immobilisation to support recovery.

Doctors said the operation was particularly challenging due to the nature of the injury, which involved crushing and tearing rather than a clean cut. Careful coordination among plastic surgery, orthopaedics and anaesthesia teams ensured rapid intervention and prevented complications such as reperfusion injury.

The patient has since shown early signs of recovery and has begun physiotherapy to regain hand movement. Medical teams said continued rehabilitation will be key to restoring grip and long-term function.