Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi partners with Kuwait-based DAWI

ABU DHABI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has announced a strategic collaboration with DAWI, a prominent digital healthcare platform in Kuwait, marking a significant step forward in cross-border access to comprehensive and advanced medical care.

The partnership bridges Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s globally recognised clinical excellence with DAWI’s digital health ecosystem, enabling its users in Kuwait to seamlessly access top-tier physicians, an advanced healthcare ecosystem, and the highest international standards of medical care in Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, Chief Executive Officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, “We are proud to be DAWI’s first partnership outside Kuwait. This collaboration challenges the notion that healthcare delivery should be limited by geography. With this exciting partnership, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is positioned to extend specialised health offerings to a wider audience in Kuwait via the DAWI platform, expanding our regional reach, while maintaining the same clinical expertise and patient-centric approach that we are recognised for globally.”

Bader Shishtari, Chief Executive Officer of DAWI, expressed his pleasure with this strategic collaboration, emphasising that it represents a pivotal milestone in DAWI’s journey and regional expansion. Partnering with one of the world’s leading hospitals, this collaboration reflects a significant step forward for the platform.

In the first phase, the partnership will introduce comprehensive Executive Health Programme packages. Under the agreement, DAWI will serve as the exclusive digital partner for Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s Executive Health Programme in the Kuwaiti market, providing users with a platform to search, book, and manage these services. Future phases of the partnership are expected to expand into additional specialties and services, further strengthening regional healthcare outcomes.

The partnership reflects a shared ambition to redefine how healthcare is accessed across borders, combining Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s world-class clinical expertise with DAWI’s digital health platform. The collaboration marks a key milestone in expanding access to specialised, patient-first care across the Middle East, laying the foundation for a scalable and future-ready model of regional healthcare delivery.