UAE, China industrial collaboration to manufacture, export energy storage technologies to Global South

ABU DHABI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE-based Global South Utilities (GSU), a Resources Investment company and Headline Partner of ADSW 2026, has announced a strategic industrial collaboration with Weiheng, a Chinese global manufacturer of battery energy storage systems (BESS), aimed at localising advanced clean-energy manufacturing in Abu Dhabi and supporting the UAE’s industrial development, energy transformation, and Global South supply-chain ambitions.

The announcement was made during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026.

The collaboration reflects a shared ambition to move beyond a domestic-only model and establish Abu Dhabi as a base for manufacturing and export to emerging markets.

Under the partnership, GSU will act as the regional platform for market access, project integration, and downstream deployment, connecting Weiheng’s energy storage technologies with utility-scale, commercial, and industrial projects across Africa and Asia.

The collaboration combines GSU’s experience in developing and deploying clean-energy infrastructure in underserved markets with Weiheng’s expertise in energy storage design, manufacturing, and system integration.

Weiheng’s systems enable industrial and mid-size energy users to optimise energy consumption, reduce operating costs, and enhance power reliability, aligning with GSU’s focus on delivering scalable clean-energy infrastructure across the Global South.