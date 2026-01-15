Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Menlo College Students participating in AGI Programme in UAE

ABU DHABI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, received at his majlis in Abu Dhabi a delegation of students from Menlo College participating in the Academic Global Immersion (AGI) programme, organised by the college in the UAE from 3th to 18th January.

The visit forms part of an academic initiative aimed at enriching international educational experiences, expanding academic cooperation, and building bridges of knowledge exchange between global academic institutions and the UAE.

Sheikh Nahyan welcomed the students and the accompanying academic delegation, expressing his appreciation for hosting this group of young scholars. He affirmed that the United Arab Emirates places education at the forefront of its national priorities as a fundamental pillar of sustainable development and a key driver in preparing future generations capable of contributing positively to a more stable and prosperous world.

He explained that hosting advanced international academic programmes such as AGI reflects the UAE’s established position as a global hub for education, innovation and intercultural dialogue, as well as a welcoming environment for diversity and intellectual openness.

Sheikh Nahyan emphasised that the Academic Global Immersion programme implemented by Menlo College represents a forward-looking educational model that integrates academic knowledge with real-world application. He noted that it offers students a unique opportunity to engage directly with global business environments and to explore leading practices in artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, leadership and critical thinking, areas that align closely with the UAE’s vision of building a competitive, innovation-driven knowledge economy.

He added that implementing the programme across Abu Dhabi and Dubai enables students to gain in-depth exposure to regional and international market dynamics through direct engagement with senior executives and experts from key sectors, including finance, logistics, technology, energy and real estate. This is complemented by site visits to leading institutions and global companies, as well as participation in addressing real market challenges in collaboration with regional partners.

Sheikh Nahyan clarified that the programme is not limited to academic and professional dimensions alone, but also incorporates a cultural and human component by introducing students to the foundations of Emirati identity, its rich cultural heritage and its societal values rooted in tolerance, coexistence and mutual respect, through visits to prominent cultural and civilisational landmarks.

During the meeting, he listened to a presentation on the philosophy and objectives of the AGI programme, which focus on preparing global leaders distinguished by integrity, human awareness and the ability to confront major global challenges such as poverty, conflict, environmental degradation and social injustice through innovative, knowledge-based and technology-driven solutions.

He affirmed that the UAE, guided by its humanitarian and civilisational approach, will continue to support international educational initiatives that promote dialogue, openness and cooperation among peoples, stressing that investment in education is an investment in the future of humanity.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan encouraged the students to make the most of their academic experience in the United Arab Emirates, to engage positively with Emirati society and to gain first-hand insight into the country’s development model, which balances modernity with cultural authenticity and places the human being at the centre of the development process.

For their part, the Menlo College students and members of the academic delegation expressed their sincere appreciation for the warm reception, praising the UAE’s leading role in supporting international education, advancing experiential learning opportunities and fostering an environment that encourages innovation and academic excellence. They affirmed that their participation in the Academic Global Immersion programme in the UAE represents a rich educational and human experience that will contribute to refining their skills, broadening their perspectives and enhancing their readiness to engage effectively in the global workforce.