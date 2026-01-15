UAE President receives written message from Japanese Prime Minister delivered by Special Envoy

ABU DHABI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a written message from Her Excellency Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister of Japan, focusing on strengthening the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The message was delivered during a meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi with His Excellency Shigeru Ishiba, Special Envoy of the Prime Minister and Chairman of the UAE–Japan Parliamentary Friendship League.

At the meeting, Special Envoy Ishiba conveyed Prime Minister Takaichi’s greetings and her best wishes for the continued progress of the UAE. His Highness asked that his own greetings be conveyed to the Prime Minister, along with his sincere wishes for further prosperity for Japan and its people.

The meeting also addressed bilateral relations and ways to advance them in support of both nations’ shared interests. The two sides highlighted the important role of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting cooperation, encouraging dialogue, and fostering common values among nations.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; a number of ministers and senior officials from the UAE.