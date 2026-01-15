Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses signing of partnership between International Fund for Houbara Conservation, Space42

ABU DHABI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has witnessed the signing of an agreement between the International Fund for Houbara Conservation and Space42, on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026, to support the use of artificial intelligence and drones to protect the houbara and its natural habitats.

Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Space42, also witnessed the signing.

The agreement will enhance monitoring and conservation efforts through sustainable, data-driven environmental practices and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s leadership in environmental protection.