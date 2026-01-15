Conference on Initiatives to Achieve Food Security in the Arab World launches on 4th Feburary

DUBAI, 14th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of the Ministry of Finance, and coinciding with the World Governments Summit, the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAID) will organise the Conference on Initiatives to Achieve Food Security in the Arab World on 4th and 5th February, 2026, at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre, under the theme Sustainability is the Path to Food Security.

The conference aims to strengthen joint Arab efforts to advance agriculture, attract strategic investments and accelerate the adoption of agricultural innovation, contributing to sustainable food security across the Arab world. It will bring together researchers, academics and experts to exchange experiences, present studies and discuss key food security challenges.

Key themes include Arab food security initiatives, agricultural investment and financing, production and processing of essential food commodities, trade exchange, agricultural technology innovation and investment in agricultural company portfolios.

The conference will see broad participation from Arab, regional and international organisations concerned with food security, led by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), highlighting its role as a leading Arab platform for addressing challenges and sharing global best practices.

AAID has invited researchers and academics from across the Arab world to submit scientific papers aligned with the conference’s main thematic pillars.

Obaid Saif Hamad Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Board of AAAID, said, Achieving sustainable Arab food security has become a necessity that requires unified efforts and advanced investment and innovation tools, adding that the conference seeks to strengthen joint action, enhance knowledge exchange and build a resilient Arab food system.

The conference forms part of AAID’s ongoing efforts to promote agricultural investment, support smallholder farmers, highlight promising opportunities and encourage intra-Arab trade in agricultural products and inputs.