ETCC, NAFIS Youth Council launch 'Alpha Program' to explore career prospects for school students

ABU DHABI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC), in partnership with the NAFIS Youth Council, has launched the Alpha Program, an interactive initiative designed for Emirati middle school students to explore private sector career paths and develop future-ready skills at an early age.

Targeting Generation Alpha students, the programme forms part of the NAFIS Youth Council’s efforts to support ETCC’s strategic objectives by investing early in national human capital. It aims to raise awareness of future labour market needs, build practical skills and prepare students for economic shifts through early exposure to private sector opportunities.

Majid bin Zawbaa, Chairman of the NAFIS Youth Council, said, building a sustainable economic future starts with early investment in students’ potential, adding that the Alpha Program bridges academic aspirations and professional reality while helping to remove psychological barriers associated with private sector work.

Supervised by ETCC in collaboration with the NAFIS Youth Council, the programme targets high-achieving students in grades six to eight, aged 12 to 14, and is delivered in two phases. The first phase includes interactive workshops in schools, led by NAFIS Youth Council members and supported by mentoring sessions with experts, focusing on personal development, career awareness, leadership and problem-solving skills.

The second phase provides job-simulation experiences in real workplace environments through partnerships with private sector companies, enhancing students’ confidence and future skills and enabling them to identify their interests from an early age.

The programme was developed with strategic private sector partners including Al Futtaim Group, Chalhoub Group, Presight, PwC, AtkinsRéalis and Abdul Wahid Al Rostamani Group. Educational partners include GEMS Wellington Academy, Gulf, the American Academy for Girls and Al Mutanabi Charter School, supporting the integration of academic guidance with practical experience to strengthen early career readiness.